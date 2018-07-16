Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
Monday, 16 July 2018
A NEW monthly film club for the over-fifties has started in Watlington.
It is run by Age UK and held in the West Room at Old School Place on the first Tuesday of the month from 2pm to 4pm.
Tickets cost £3.50. For information about screenings, call Rachel Poole on 07827 235460.
16 July 2018
