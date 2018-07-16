Monday, 16 July 2018

School art exhibition

THE 29th annual Watlington art exhibition will be held at the village primary school in October.

The event is organised by the exhibition branch of the Love Lane school’s parent teacher association.

It will begin with a private viewing on the evening of October 12 and will be open to the public over the next two days.

All proceeds will go to the school to support the artistic development of the children. Last year, more than £1,500 was raised.

Organisers have increased their commission to 25 per cent and the hanging fee is £3.50 per item.

