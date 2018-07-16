Monday, 16 July 2018

Stage plan hits snag

PLANS for a performance stage with a roof in the Paddock play area in Watlington have hit a snag.

Former parish councillor Ian Donaldson left £2,000 in his will for a bandstand or stage and Watlington Concert Band is keen to progress the idea.

Councillor Bob West has said the council wants a simple structure measuring 6m by 4m, which would be big enough to accommodate the whole band.

But following a site visit, Sarah Pullen, from the band, has said the area for the stage would be too small.

A silver birch would also have to be felled to make room.

The current designs show the platform above the ground but members of the council’s operations committee were concerned that this would not be practical or safe with the possibility of children crawling under it.

There will now be further discussion about the height of the platform and how it is constructed.

