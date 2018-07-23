Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sport area bid shelved

PLANS for a multi-use games area with lighting in Watlington have been withdrawn.

An application was submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council last month but the authority said it wanted more information.

The parish council had approved in principle two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground.

The pitches  were to be slightly smaller than first envisaged to have about 30ft between them and neighbouring properties.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33