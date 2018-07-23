Sport area bid shelved

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
PLANS for a multi-use games area with lighting in Watlington have been withdrawn.
An application was submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council last month but the authority said it wanted more information.
The parish council had approved in principle two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground.
The pitches were to be slightly smaller than first envisaged to have about 30ft between them and neighbouring properties.
