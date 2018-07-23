Monday, 23 July 2018

Cleaning up

THE Friends of Watlington Hill will meet at 10am on Sunday to clean the White Mark.

Volunteers should meet at the National Trust car park on Watlington Hill.

The mark was cut into the hill in 1764 by Rev Edward Horne to give the illusion of Watlington’s church’s having a spire. 

For more information call Terry and Keith Jackson on (01491) 613362 or email keithc.jackson@btinternet
.com

