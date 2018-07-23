Coffee meet

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
A COFFEE morning will be held at Watlington Methodist Church this morning (Friday) at 10.30am until noon. There will be homemade cakes and all are welcome.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say