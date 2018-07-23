Monday, 23 July 2018

Vandals made to apologise

VANDALS who dug up an allotment holder’s onions were made to apologise.

Parish councillor Nicky Smallbone told a full council meeting that the allotment off Love Lane was vandalised last month.

The culprits were brought to the parish office earlier this month by a Police Community Support Officer to apologise to the plot holder, who didn’t wish to take the matter further, she said.

