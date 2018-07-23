Vandals made to apologise

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
VANDALS who dug up an allotment holder’s onions were made to apologise.
Parish councillor Nicky Smallbone told a full council meeting that the allotment off Love Lane was vandalised last month.
The culprits were brought to the parish office earlier this month by a Police Community Support Officer to apologise to the plot holder, who didn’t wish to take the matter further, she said.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say