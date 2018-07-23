Monday, 23 July 2018

Walk to work

RESIDENTS in Watlington carried out a number of pledges as part of National Clean Air Day.

The most popular was to leave the car at home for the day, held nationally last month, walk to work or to school, share lifts with friends and neighbours or switch off their engines while waiting.

Watlington is a designated air quality management area.

