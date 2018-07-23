Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
RESIDENTS in Watlington carried out a number of pledges as part of National Clean Air Day.
The most popular was to leave the car at home for the day, held nationally last month, walk to work or to school, share lifts with friends and neighbours or switch off their engines while waiting.
Watlington is a designated air quality management area.
23 July 2018
