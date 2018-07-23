Monday, 23 July 2018

Hillforts talk

THE Watlington Environment Group will be given an introduction to the Chiltern hillforts project on August 31 at 8pm in the town hall.

The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has one of the densest concentrations of hillforts in the country. More than 20 of these ancient structures are still to be found in the Chilterns. 

