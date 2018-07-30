Monday, 30 July 2018

Cars break-in

THIEVES broke into two cars parked on Watlington Hill near Christmas Common and stole camping equipment and cash.

The first incident happened between 10.30am and 1pm on July 14 where the window of a Ford Transit minibus was smashed and access to the vehicle was gained via a side door. Camping equipment was then stolen from inside.

On the same day, between 10.30am and 2.25pm, the rear windscreen of a gold coloured Škoda Fabia was smashed and cash and a purse were stolen.

