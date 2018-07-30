Transfer date

Monday, 30 July 2018

THE transfer of a building in Watlington which has been vacant for more than 30 years to the parish council is progressing.

The property next to the library in High Street is currently owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and is maintained by Oxfordshire County Council.

The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community and negotiations with the county council have been going on for more than two-and-a-half years.

It is hoped the transfer will be confirmed by October 9.

