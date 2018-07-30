Transfer date

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
THE transfer of a building in Watlington which has been vacant for more than 30 years to the parish council is progressing.
The property next to the library in High Street is currently owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and is maintained by Oxfordshire County Council.
The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community and negotiations with the county council have been going on for more than two-and-a-half years.
It is hoped the transfer will be confirmed by October 9.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say