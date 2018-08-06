Two cars targeted

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
TWO cars were targeted by thieves while parked in the car park at Cowleaze Wood near Watlington.
Police said the rear window of a Toyota was smashed and items were stolen from inside. The bodywork was also damaged.
The front and rear number plates were stolen from a Mini Cooper.
The thefts happened between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday.
Police warned drivers using a remote car park to be vigilant and keep an eye out for unusual activity, including vehicles and people that look out of place.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say