Two cars targeted

TWO cars were targeted by thieves while parked in the car park at Cowleaze Wood near Watlington.

Police said the rear window of a Toyota was smashed and items were stolen from inside. The bodywork was also damaged.

The front and rear number plates were stolen from a Mini Cooper.

The thefts happened between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday.

Police warned drivers using a remote car park to be vigilant and keep an eye out for unusual activity, including vehicles and people that look out of place.