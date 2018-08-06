Top for sport

Monday, 06 August 2018

ICKNIELD Community College in Watlington has been named the best sporting school in South Oxfordshire.

Over the past year secondary schools were awarded points for every fixture and competition they took part in and for how well they did.

Icknield topped the table in both categories ahead of Gillotts School in Henley and Wallingford School.

