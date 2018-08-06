Top for sport

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
ICKNIELD Community College in Watlington has been named the best sporting school in South Oxfordshire.
Over the past year secondary schools were awarded points for every fixture and competition they took part in and for how well they did.
Icknield topped the table in both categories ahead of Gillotts School in Henley and Wallingford School.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say