Van break-ins

Monday, 13 August 2018
TWO vans were broken into in Watlington.
A bottle of perfume was stolen from a Peugeot Bipper parked in Ash Close during Wednesday night last week.
A van parked in Brookside was broken into pn the same night but nothing was stolen.
