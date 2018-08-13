Monday, 13 August 2018

Hill walk day

A WALK around around Watlington Hill will be held next Saturday (August 19).

Participants can learn how the area contributed to the evolution of agricultural practice, about the rare species living there and its rich literary tradition in poetry and novels.

The walk will be led by former parish councillor Tim Horton, starting at the National Trust car park at 2pm. It costs £4 with the proceeds going to Watlington in Bloom.

