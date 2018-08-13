Hill walk day

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
A WALK around around Watlington Hill will be held next Saturday (August 19).
Participants can learn how the area contributed to the evolution of agricultural practice, about the rare species living there and its rich literary tradition in poetry and novels.
The walk will be led by former parish councillor Tim Horton, starting at the National Trust car park at 2pm. It costs £4 with the proceeds going to Watlington in Bloom.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say