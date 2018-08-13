Goodbye, Rev

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
A FAREWELL service for the outoing minister of Watlington Methodist Church will be held on Sunday.
Rev Adam Stevenson, who arrived eight years ago, has been appointed superintendent minister of the Fens Circuit in East Anglia.
The service will begin at 6.30pm. All are welcome.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say