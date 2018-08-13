Monday, 13 August 2018

Goodbye, Rev

A FAREWELL service for the outoing minister of Watlington Methodist Church will be held on Sunday.

Rev Adam Stevenson, who arrived eight years ago, has been appointed superintendent minister of the Fens Circuit in East Anglia.

The service will begin at 6.30pm. All are welcome.

