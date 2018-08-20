Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Discovery walk

A WALK called “Hidden Watlington” will be held on Sunday, August 26, starting at the town hall at 2pm.

The three-hour walk takes in Shirburn Street and the station before visiting Love Lane and the Elizabethan workhouse. 

It includes a break for refreshments and is suitable for all ages.

The cost is £5 with the proceeds going to the Watlington branch of the Royal British Legion.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33