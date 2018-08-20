Write stuff

JULIE Roberts will give a talk called “Creative and non-fiction writing” to the Ridgeway U3A (University of the Third Age) group in Watlington on Tuesday.

She will cover research and structure for stories and novels as well as writing about memories.

The meeting will held at Watlington sports pavilion at 2.30pm. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served. Guests are welcome and pay £4, which is refundable on joining the group.

The group will hold an open day at the pavilion on September 11 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.