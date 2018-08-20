Beacons talk

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
DR Wendy Morrison is to address the Watlington Environment Group about the new Chilterns Conservation Board project.
Her talk will be called “Beacons of the past: hillforts in the Chilterns landscape” and will ake place at Watlington town hall on August 31 at 8pm.
Admission costs £2.50 for non-members.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say