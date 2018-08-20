Monday, 20 August 2018

RAF lecture

THE station commander at RAF Benson will give a talk to the Friends of Watlington Library at the town hall on September 21 from 8pm.

Gp Capt Hamish Cormack will speak about “RAF Benson — our part in the RAF’s first century”.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the library on (01491) 612241 or the Granary in High Street.

