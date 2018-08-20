Telling off president

WATLINGTON’S newest parish councillor Andrew McAuley obviously had an eventful career in the RAF if one anecdote is anything to go by.

The former group captain at RAF Benson, who joined the council in March, talked about his career to members of Watlington’s Thursday Club.

He recalled how, as a wing commander flying Bill Clinton from Northern Ireland to Dublin in a Chinook, he had to remind the former American president that he couldn’t smoke a cigar in a military helicopter!