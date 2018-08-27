Busy road set to be made safer

IMPROVEMENTS are to be made to a road in Watlington to make it safer.

Residents of Pyrton Lane have a joint road and pedestrian space where speed limits are often not adhered to and verges have been “obliterated”, says the parish council.

A meeting has been held between residents, and officers and councillors from Oxfordshire County Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, and the parish council.

They discussed what could be done in the short- to medium-term until the potential “edge road”, or by-pass, is created to relieve traffic in the town centre.

The parish council said: “The meeting ended positively and actions were taken to assemble a residents’ group to be formally consulted on a number of improvements relating to speed and layout in order to achieve a higher standard of road safety.”

Earlier this year, plans to widen Pyrton Lane for the development of 183 new homes at a pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road were scrapped when dozens of residents and the parish council objected to it.

Developers Archstone and Bloor Homes agreed to remove the proposal from their application. The pig farm is identified as being suitable for 140 homes in the Watlington neighbourhood plan.