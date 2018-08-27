Garden tips

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
THE annual meeting of Watlington Gardening Club will be held at the town hall on September 5 at 5.45pm.
It will be followed by a talk by Thomas Stone on “Plants for the small garden”.
Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served. All are welcome and guests pay £2.50.
27 August 2018
