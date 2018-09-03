Monday, 03 September 2018

Rethink on pig farm housing

PLANS to build 183 homes at a pig farm in Watlington have been revised.

Archstone and Bloor Homes have applied for permission to redevelop the land between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The site is earmarked for 140 homes in the Watlington neighbourhood plan.

Residents objected to the plans, mainly due to the proposed widening of Pyrton Lane.

There was also opposition from Oxfordshire County Council and the Chilterns Conservation Board.

The applicants have since met with officials from the county council, South Oxfordshire District Council, Watlington Parish Council and the Watlington neighbourhood plan group.

The resulting changes include revisions to the Britwell Road junction to replace the realigned road with a T-junction and the removal of secondary vehicular access via Cuxham Road/industrial estate.

There are also proposed revisions to the “edge road”, or bypass, to meet county council’s minimum standards, including the removal of private drive accesses and changes to the layout to improve the relationship of dwellings to the bypass.

Meanwhile, both Watlington and Benson’s neighbourhood plans have been formally adopted by the district council.

