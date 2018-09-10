Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Music festival donates £10,000 to charities

Music festival donates £10,000 to charities

FOUR charities have benefited from the £10,000-plus raised at this year’s Beacon Festival.

The First Steps Family Hub, based at Watlington Primary School and in Chalgrove (above), the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (right), the Treehouse School in Cholsey and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester each received £2,500.

Additional donations have been made to Watlington scouts and St Leonard’s Church in the town.

Ruth Dunkin, head of community and events at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “It was a real pleasure to be involved with the festival for the first time this year. It was fabulous to be able to speak to the festival goers about our work.”

Maggie Davies, foundation manager at the Footsteps Foundation, said: “With £2,500, we will provide 50 hours of specialist therapy for disabled children in need. In that time, children will be expected to improve their strength and motor skills significantly.”

A record of more than 3,500 people attended the festival, which was held at Watlington Hill Farm over a weekend in June.

As well as live music, there was comedy, poetry, zorbing, food and drink, children’s activities and wellbeing events.

The organisers have thanked everyone who supported the festival, especially the sponsors and voluntary helpers.

Next year’s festival will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22. For more information and tickets, visit www.eaconfestival.net

 

 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33