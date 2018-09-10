Music festival donates £10,000 to charities

FOUR charities have benefited from the £10,000-plus raised at this year’s Beacon Festival.

The First Steps Family Hub, based at Watlington Primary School and in Chalgrove (above), the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (right), the Treehouse School in Cholsey and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester each received £2,500.

Additional donations have been made to Watlington scouts and St Leonard’s Church in the town.

Ruth Dunkin, head of community and events at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “It was a real pleasure to be involved with the festival for the first time this year. It was fabulous to be able to speak to the festival goers about our work.”

Maggie Davies, foundation manager at the Footsteps Foundation, said: “With £2,500, we will provide 50 hours of specialist therapy for disabled children in need. In that time, children will be expected to improve their strength and motor skills significantly.”

A record of more than 3,500 people attended the festival, which was held at Watlington Hill Farm over a weekend in June.

As well as live music, there was comedy, poetry, zorbing, food and drink, children’s activities and wellbeing events.

The organisers have thanked everyone who supported the festival, especially the sponsors and voluntary helpers.

Next year’s festival will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22. For more information and tickets, visit www.eaconfestival.net