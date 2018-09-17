Garden advice

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for
Monday, 17 September 2018
SUE BARGE will give a talk called “The making of a garden” at a meeting of Watlington Gardening Club at the town hall on October 3 at 7.45pm. Non-members are welcome for a small fee.
17 September 2018
