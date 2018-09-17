Tree killed deliberately

A ROWAN tree in a public park in Watlington was deliberately poisoned.

The parish council is appealing for information after the discovery was made last month.

Vice-chairman Ian Hill said the offender had drilled a series of holes around the base of the tree and inserted tubes containing a poison that had damaged it “irreparably”.

He said: “The tree is not blocking anybody’s daylight and is certainly not unattractive. Whatever the reason, this means that the community has lost a tree and the parish council will have to pay to replace it.

“Even ignoring the vandalism of killing a perfectly healthy and acceptable tree, what kind of fool places tubes of poison in a toddlers’ play area at a height that is exactly right to attract curious fingers?”

Councillor Hill appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious over the weekend of August 4 and 5 to report it to the council.