Russian folk

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
PROFESSOR Gerald Seaman will give a talk about his year in Russia studying folk music at a meeting of the Ridgeway U3A group in Watlington sports pavilion on Tuesday at 2.30pm.
There will be tea and coffee and biscuits afterwards. Entry for non-members is £4, which is refundable if you join the group.
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say