Plans for 18 homes on flood-risk paddock land rejected

PLANS to build 18 homes in Watlington have been rejected.

Millgate Homes, of Ruscombe, wanted to develop land south of Britwell Road, which is currently used as a paddock.

The site is not included in Watlington’s neighbourhood plan.

Millgate, which had previously proposed building 28 homes on the site, said the development had been designed to respond to the constraints of the site and to reflect and respect the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

But South Oxfordshire District Council’s head of planning Adrian Duffield criticised the company in his decision notice.

He said: “The proposed design and mitigation measures do not sufficiently respond to the flood risk on the site, particularly in relation to ground water and surface water flooding.

“Consequently, the proposal would result in increased flood risk to future occupants of the site and neighbouring properties and to Britwell Road.”

He said the company had also failed to demonstrate that the entrance to and from the development would be “safe and convenient”.

He continued: “There is insufficient parking in line with Oxfordshire County Council standards, insufficient usable amenity space for plots 1 to 4, a potentially harmful impact on a protected tree, a lack of a mix of market dwellings and market and affordable dwellings being clearly distinguishable.

“The design of some of the dwellings is out of keeping with the vernacular of the area.”

Mr Duffield also said the development would result in the loss of a “locally valued” landscape, would harm the significance of the Watlington conservation area and would adversely affect the setting and views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.