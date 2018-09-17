Monday, 17 September 2018

Door honour

A NEW door at the West Room in Old School Place, Watlington, has been dedicated to a community stalwart.

Barbara’s Door is named after Barbara Williams, who was a churchwarden, vice-chairwoman of Age Concern, which uses the West Room, and supported by Amnesty, Christian Aid and Tradecraft.

She died in December 2015, having lived in the town for 26 years.

