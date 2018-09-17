Door honour

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
A NEW door at the West Room in Old School Place, Watlington, has been dedicated to a community stalwart.
Barbara’s Door is named after Barbara Williams, who was a churchwarden, vice-chairwoman of Age Concern, which uses the West Room, and supported by Amnesty, Christian Aid and Tradecraft.
She died in December 2015, having lived in the town for 26 years.
