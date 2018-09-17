Charity tea

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
AN afternoon tea in Watlington organised by the Macmillan Cancer Support group raised £406.50.
The group will hold a fund-raising coffee morning and craft fair at the Watlington Club in High Street on October 6 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
17 September 2018
