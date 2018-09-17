Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
THE Friends of Watlington Hill will hold a work party on September 30 from 10am.
Meet at the National Trust car park on the hill.
For more information, call Keith Jackson on (01491) 613362 or email keithc.
jackson@btinternet.com
