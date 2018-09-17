Triangle tidied

A TRIANGLE of land in Cuxham Road, Watlington, has been tidied up to make it attractive and easier to maintain.

The land, which is owned by the parish council, had become overgrown and strewn with litter.

The overhaul included felling two trees to give other plants a chance to grow and so the stumps can be used as seats.

The area was also weeded and a dry “riverbed” of cobbles was laid and a curvy bench installed.