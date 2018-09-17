Triangle tidied

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
A TRIANGLE of land in Cuxham Road, Watlington, has been tidied up to make it attractive and easier to maintain.
The land, which is owned by the parish council, had become overgrown and strewn with litter.
The overhaul included felling two trees to give other plants a chance to grow and so the stumps can be used as seats.
The area was also weeded and a dry “riverbed” of cobbles was laid and a curvy bench installed.
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say