Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speeding up repairs

RESIDENTS of Watlington could be trained to officially identify potholes.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has offered the parish council the chance to be part of its Fix My Street “super-users” programme.

The website is used by the county council to log defects such as potholes and blocked drains and the super-users scheme is being trialled to help resolve problems more quickly.

Participants are trained to identify different types of pothole according to how dangerous they are. Those categorized as high priority should be fixed within 24 to 48 hours and those with a lower priority should be repaired within 28 days.

Matt Reid, who chairs the parish council. said: “You can choose to do it when it’s dry.”

Shiplake parish councillor David Pheasant and villager Ernie Povey were some of the first people in Oxfordshire to be trained as “super-users” in June.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33