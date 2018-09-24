Coffee date

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held in Russells Water village hall next Friday (September 28) from 10.30am to noon.
It will be part of the charity’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative.
24 September 2018
