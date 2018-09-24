Added value

Monday, 24 September 2018

PUPILS at Watlington Primary School are to be taught a set of values.

Staff will concentrate on a different value each month, including responsibility,
co-operation, courage, peace, hope, thoughtfulness, honesty, freedom, resilience, respect and tolerance.

Headteacher Yvonne Jackson said: “These values will guide our approach to behaviour management and support how children think and reflect on the values of their community. They apply to children, adults and visitors.”

