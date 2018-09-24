Added value

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
PUPILS at Watlington Primary School are to be taught a set of values.
Staff will concentrate on a different value each month, including responsibility,
co-operation, courage, peace, hope, thoughtfulness, honesty, freedom, resilience, respect and tolerance.
Headteacher Yvonne Jackson said: “These values will guide our approach to behaviour management and support how children think and reflect on the values of their community. They apply to children, adults and visitors.”
24 September 2018
