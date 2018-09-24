Roadworks delayed

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
PLANS to restore the roadside verges in Christmas Common have stalled.
The verges were obliterated by the extra traffic caused by the roadworks during the solar power upgrade of an electricity sub-station in 2015 which brought Watlington to a standstill.
Watlington Parish Council says the levels of traffic have not got back down since then. It says that without the verges drivers travel as “dangerous” speeds because they believe the road appears wider than it should be.
The council wants the verges restored and some road markings to encourage drivers to slow down but the work has not been signed off by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.
A parish council meeting last week heard that communication had stalled but that Steve Harrod, Watlington’s representative on the county council, was chasing up the issue.
