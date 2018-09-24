Staying on

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
A WATLINGTON parish councillor will not attend full council meetings for three months because of work commitments.
Bob West will continue to chair and attend meetings of the council’s operations committee.
Chairman Matt Reid said: “He did offer to step down but he’s a valued member of the team.”
24 September 2018
