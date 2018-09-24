Dated guide

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
AN online welcome guide aimed at new residents of Watlington is out of date.
Parish councillor Tony Williamson said he was “horrified” to find that the named representatives for the scouts and brownies had left six years ago.
He added: “Anyone has only got to find one or two things like that to undermine the whole website.”
Councillor Steph Van de Pette suggested contacting everybody listed to see if they were still the correct people.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say