Dated guide

AN online welcome guide aimed at new residents of Watlington is out of date.

Parish councillor Tony Williamson said he was “horrified” to find that the named representatives for the scouts and brownies had left six years ago.

He added: “Anyone has only got to find one or two things like that to undermine the whole website.”

Councillor Steph Van de Pette suggested contacting everybody listed to see if they were still the correct people.