Remembrance tree offer

Monday, 24 September 2018

A TREE could be planted in Watlington to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Parish council vice-chairman Ian Hill said the Woodland Trust was offering a free tree with a plaque to plant over this year’s Remembrance weekend.

Councillors suggested planting it in The Paddock and chairman Matt Reid suggested liaising with the the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

