Poisoning plea

Monday, 24 September 2018
THE deliberate poisoning of a tree in The Paddock in Watlington may be reported to the police.
The parish council is appealing for information after the rowan was found to have been damaged “irreparably”.
A series of holes had been drilled around the base of the tree and tubes containing a poison inserted.
Parish councillor Terry Jackson said the council should report the attack to Thames Valley Police.
24 September 2018
