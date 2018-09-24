Trust transfer

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
THE ownership of a vacant building in Watlington is set to be transferred to the parish council next month.
The property next to the library in High Street is currently owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and maintained by Oxfordshire County Council but has been empty for more than 30 years.
The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say