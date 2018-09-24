Monday, 24 September 2018

Trust transfer

THE ownership of a vacant building in Watlington is set to be transferred to the parish council next month.

The property next to the library in High Street is currently owned by the Charlotte Coxe Trust and maintained by Oxfordshire County Council but has been empty for more than 30 years.

The parish council wants to find a use for it that will benefit the community.

