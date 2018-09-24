New rules for hire of allotments

NEW rules for allotment holders in Watlington have been introduced.

Plot holders at the Love Lane site will have to apply for development consent for anything other than growing vegetables.

Poultry should not be kept on the Love Lane side as it might disturb nearby householders and instead should be kept on the Pyrton Lane side.

Holders should apply annually for permission to keep poultry or livestock.

If there is a waiting list for a plot, priority will be given to residents.

A letter will be sent to allotment holders by the parish council, which owns the land and has approved the changes as well as a new tenancy agreement, risk assessment for the allotments, application for development consent and terms of reference for its allotments sub-committee.

The move comes after a woman erected a large polytunnel to grow a giant pumpkin without planning permission.

Nicola Schafer was given permission by George Bruce, chairman of the allotments association, and thought that was sufficient.

But other plot holders objected and one complained to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which said the polytunnel was an act of development and would need planning permission.

Mrs Schafer has since reduced the size of the polytunnel and now has planning permission.