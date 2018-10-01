School to host 29th exhibition

THE Watlington art exhibition will take place next month.

The 29th annual show will feature both well-known and emerging artists from Oxfordshire.

It will be held in the hall at the town’s primary school on the weekend of October 13 and 14.

Exhibitors will include Richard Bull, whose work has adorned a number of top 10 singles and albums by artists including Blur, Jamiroquai and Embrace.

Adrian Brooks, who creates intricate models with paint, papier-mâché, puppets and lighting, will be exhibiting as well running some of the art workshops for children.

Headteacher Yvonne Jackson said: “Watlington primary is a valued extension of a very inclusive and artistic community.

“We’re proud that our school is able to play its part and is a true reflection of this community.

“Art is a natural, explorative tool and a great way to unite children and adults.

“We hope the relaxed format, immersive workshops and wide variety of art we are exhibiting will encourage people both in Watlington and from further afield to visit and take part.”

The artworks will be for sale with a percentage going to the school’s parent-teacher association.

The exhibition will be held on Saturday, October 13 from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday, October 14 from 11am to 3pm. There will be a café serving tea and cakes.

Admission is £1 for adults and free for under-16s.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/

watlingtonart