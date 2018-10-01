Monday, 01 October 2018

Christmas fair date

THE Watlington Hospital Charitable Trust’s Christmas fair will be held on November 15 from 9.30am to 3pm.

The 18th annual event will take place at the Oxfordshire Golf Club in Milton Common.

Stalls will be selling gifts including designer and cashmere clothing, vintage and decorative antiques, children’s gifts for the beach, snow and sun, stocking fillers, stationery, jewellery, food, fruit liqueurs and home-made Christmas cakes. There will also be a raffle.

Entry is £5. All the money raised is used for the benefit of residents at the Watlington Hospital Nursing Home in Hill Road.

Previous fairs have helped to finance a minibus, a vegetable garden and televisions in rooms.

