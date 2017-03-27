Monday, 27 March 2017

Parish hall near the river is a perfect reception venue

ARE you looking for a venue to hold your wedding reception in an attractive period building in an idyllic rural setting, minutes from the river and close to Henley with reasonable hire rates and no restrictions on who you use as caterers or corkage charges?

If you are, you should seriously consider Remenham Parish Hall.

The hall, which was given to the rector and parishioners of Remenham by Viscount Hambleden in 1913, is a charming brick and flint building with a delightful walled garden set in a conservation area.

The hall is in quiet lane next to the picturesque St Nicholas’s Church and a five-minute walk from the river and famous Regatta reach.

The hall was fully refurbished in 2008 and is licensed for 100 people inside the building with a maximum “sit-down meal” capacity of 70. There is also the option of erecting a marquee in the large garden.

Hire charges include the use of the kitchen, tables and chairs. Crockery is available to hire.

For more information, photographs and a floor plan, please email remenhamhall@
remenhamparish.org.uk or visit www.remenhamparish.org.uk

Weddings

