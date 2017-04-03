Outfits tailored to your individual needs

THE wedding season is upon us! This is such an exciting time for brides, bridesmaids and mothers of the bride and groom, writes Gillian Cottle.

Getting the outfit just right is one of the most important aspects of any marriage celebration.

At Reels of Cotton we make unique dresses and outfits for all the bridal party tailored to your individual needs.

We are able to alter almost anything you have bought, should it need adjusting to fit you perfectly.

I have almost 50 years of sewing experience, making garments, undertaking alterations, making christening gowns, and many other sewing projects. I have a passion for sewing and for getting things “just right”. My attention to detail is the most important aspect of my business.

Customer satisfaction and service are the bones of what we do here at Reels of Cotton and we like to make you feel very special at all times.

We would like to welcome you to come and have an informal chat with us — over a cup of tea or coffee or a glass of wine — to discuss your requirements.

So if you are an important member of the wedding family or a guest, make an appointment for a consultation and make your outfit dreams come true.

Visit my website www.reelsofcotton.co.uk