Photographs you will treasure

Monday, 03 April 2017
03/04/2017
TO celebrate our eighth year of photographing weddings, here at Katy Mealing Photography we are offering £250 off all full-day wedding packages over eight hours — plus a free engagement shoot worth £150 (the best way to get you feeling confident in front of the camera on your big day!).
A few selected dates are available for 2017.
So much planning goes in to your wedding day — the perfect venue, the flawless rings, the best food and the most fantastic guests.
Once the day is finished, you want the peace of mind, knowing you have gorgeous wedding photographs that you will treasure.
Katy Mealing Photography captures beautiful, natural wedding photography that tells the story of your wedding day — from those excitable moments getting ready with the tears of happiness all the way through to the impeccable dancing in the evening!
We combine unobtrusive photography with stunning portraits to create fun, vibrant images of your day.
We are based in Henley, photograph weddings across the UK and abroad, and offer digital packages as well as luxury albums.
Call us on 07580 331303 or email katymealing@
gmail.com to arrange a meeting. Or visit www.
katymealingphotography.com for more information.
