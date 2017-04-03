Lodge is light, airy and warm

THE Pine Lodge is the perfect setting for a celebration to remember — a beautiful venue for weddings, parties, reunions and family gatherings.

At the north end of the picturesque village of Little Milton on the A329, the Pine Lodge sits in open country with beautiful views across traditional rolling farm landscapes of South Oxfordshire.

This spectacular building, completed in September 2005, is a timber-framed lodge with a vaulted ceiling and large picture windows, giving it a light, airy and warm feel.

It is conveniently located a few minutes south of junction seven of the M40, with easy access from London and Oxford. Facilities include a fully equipped kitchen with serving hatch, large capacity hall for 300 standing and 120 seated banquet-style and changing rooms with showers.

There is plenty of parking and full disabled access. Outside there is a children’s playground, tennis and football courts, and large park to the rear.

We have space in the diary to welcome you this year. For more information visit www.littlemiltonvillagehall.

org.uk and book a celebration to remember.