Exquisite blooms sourced from British growers and from around the world

AMONGST stylish French antique furniture you will see exquisite blooms sourced from British growers and around the world.

Rare and unusual plants sit in rustic Dutch pots of a variety of hues and shapes, next to vintage style gifts.

We stock Kew scented candles, Fikkerts natural bath and body care, and seasonally adjusted decorative products.

These are changed regularly and can be seen on the new product part of our website. We source local products when we are able to and our products are also sourced ethically wherever possible.

Senior florist Annette took control of the shop in January 2013 during disruptive snow.

An enthusiastic floral designer, she runs a talented team who create and bring a fresh approach to floristry with an impeccable service.

We provide our customers with high quality floral design both in natural form and also in artificial.

Please check our website’s testimonials section for customer feedback from grand marquee installations, to exquisite bridal bouquets, to a tasteful token to thank a friend — you will be thrilled every time! If you can’t see what you are looking for we will be more than happy to source it for you.

Call Annette on (01491) 577370 or visit our website at www.white-gdn.co.uk